Moderna expects vaccine to protect from UK Covid strain

Moderna expects vaccine to offer protection against UK coronavirus strain

The company said it plans to run tests to confirm the vaccine's activity against any strain

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 24 2020, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 10:59 ist
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Reuters

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it expects that the immunity induced by its Covid-19 vaccine would be protective against the coronavirus variants reported in the UK, based on data to date.

The company said it plans to run tests to confirm the vaccine's activity against any strain.

