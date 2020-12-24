Moderna expects vaccine to offer protection against UK coronavirus strain

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it expects that the immunity induced by its Covid-19 vaccine would be protective against the coronavirus variants reported in the UK, based on data to date.
The company said it plans to run tests to confirm the vaccine's activity against any strain.
