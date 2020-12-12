NASA marks 30 years of Hubble telescope with stunning deep-space images

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

The Hubble telescope is widely considered as one of the biggest contributors to the study of space and its exploration

  Dec 12 2020
A view of globular cluster Caldwell 78 shared by NASA. Credit: Instagram/NASA.

"Where no one has gone before". These words will be familiar to anyone who grew up with Star Trek, and the adventure and intrigue it brought into what could be in the vastness of space.

Space, or rather its exploration, has long been a goal that has been close to much of humanity, and although truly going to other star systems or galaxies may be out of our reach, the world has come a long way in understanding what mysteries comprise the vast, endless sea outside our little blue rock through the use of several tools and technologies.

One such tool is NASA's Hubble Telescope, considered by many to be one of the largest contributors to the world's knowledge of space, and the telescope just celebrated its 30th birthday.

To celebrate this historic moment, the space agency has released stunning deep-space images, showing high-quality images of the far-away Veil Nebula, galaxy Caldwell 45, and more.

On a post on Instagram, NASA said: "NASA Hubble Space Telescope turned 30 this year, and to mark this momentous occasion, it’s sharing 30 presents wrapped in stars and sprinkled with stardust, just for you! Each gift can be seen through your backyard telescopes and some can even be spotted with those binoculars you have next to your bed."

Humanity may be centuries away from actually going to these stunning places and seeing what they have to offer first-hand, but these images show the beauty in the endless chaos of the void.

