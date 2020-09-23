NASA publishes Artemis plan to land first woman on Moon in 2024

The first woman is all set to land on the moon as part of NASA’s challenge to accelerate its exploration on the astronomical body. NASA’s Artemis program plans to also include the next man on this mission to moon in 2024, according to a statement on space agency's website.

NASA will launch a Space Launch System and an Orion together on two flight tests around the moon to check performance, life support, and communication capabilities. The first mission, Artemis I, is on track for 2021 without astronauts, and Artemis II will fly with crew in 2023, NASA's statement said.

“With bipartisan support from Congress, our 21st century push to the Moon is well within America’s reach,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “As we’ve solidified more of our exploration plans in recent months, we’ve continued to refine our budget and architecture. We’re going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers. As we build up a sustainable presence, we’re also building momentum toward those first human steps on the Red Planet.”

The astronauts will collect samples and conduct a range of experiments for over seven days. Using the lander, they will return to the lunar orbit before ultimately heading to Earth.

The Artemis program will allow both humans and robots to search for, and potentially extract, resources such as water and other valuable resources on the moon. It could be a step ahead in discovering other necessities that support life, such as oxygen and fuel.

