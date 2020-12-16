NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas

NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas and Delhi's lights

The stunning image shows agricultural land south of the Himalayas and the city lights of Delhi in India and Pakistan's Lahore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2020, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 21:58 ist
Image shared by NASA showing Delhi and Lahore's city lights. Credit: Instagram Photo/@NASA

"I thought at one point, if you could be up in heaven, this is how you would see the planet. And then I dwelled on that and said, no, it’s more beautiful than that. This is what heaven must look like. I think of our planet as a paradise. We are very lucky to be here," said astronaut Mike Massimino on the beauty of the Earth. Sometimes, it takes us a look from Space to realise how beautiful the earth is, and NASA has delivered a beautiful image of Earth from the International Space Station, just the kind that would kindle the realisation that our planet is beautiful.

The wonders of Space are yet to be fully explored, but images, of our home, Earth from Space has always been nothing short of stunning. NASA in a fresh Instagram post has put up a long-exposure image of the snow-capped Himalayan mountains taken by an astronaut from the International Space Station. This photo may cause your jaw to drop.

In the post, NASA, says, “The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss. The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan.”

Furthermore, they say that the bright lights of the cities of New Delhi, Lahore are visible under the orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation.

The post has since garnered over 1.13 million likes, hordes of comments from netizens enthusiastic about Space.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NASA
Instagram
photography
Space
Himalayas
Delhi
Lahore

What's Brewing

NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas

NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

This is how malaria affects your brain cells

This is how malaria affects your brain cells

Hyper-realistic masks to go on sale in Japan

Hyper-realistic masks to go on sale in Japan

 