New species of spider named after Sachin Tendulkar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Nov 11 2019
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 13:30pm ist
Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo)

A die-hard fan of Sachin Tendulkar has made his name popular amongst the arachnid community now.

Dhruv Prajapati, a junior researcher with the Gujarat Ecological Education & Research (GEER) Foundation, found a unique way to pay tribute to God of cricket.

He named the species of spider that he newly discovered during his PhD research after Tendulkar. He named the species as 'Marengo Sachintendulkar'.

The researcher also found another spider species that he named 'Indomarengo Chavarapater' after Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara, who created awareness about education in Kerala. 

The research has also been published in the Russian journal “Arthropoda Selecta” in its September issue. 

