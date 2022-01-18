No evidence healthy kids, adolescents need Covid-19 boosters: Soumya Swaminathan

The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Tuesday there was currently no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
Speaking at a media briefing, Soumya Swaminathan said that though there seems to be some waning of vaccine immunity against the highly transmissable Omicron variant over time, more research needs to be done to pin down who needs booster doses.
