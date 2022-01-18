'No evidence of healthy kids needing Covid-19 boosters'

No evidence healthy kids, adolescents need Covid-19 boosters: Soumya Swaminathan

She said that though there seems to be some waning of vaccine immunity against the highly transmissable Omicron variant over time

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 18 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 22:44 ist
Soumya Swaminathan. Credit: AFP File Photo

The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Tuesday there was currently no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking at a media briefing, Soumya Swaminathan said that though there seems to be some waning of vaccine immunity against the highly transmissable Omicron variant over time, more research needs to be done to pin down who needs booster doses.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Science News
WHO
Soumya Swaminathan
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Which mask is best at protecting against Covid-19?

Which mask is best at protecting against Covid-19?

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

 