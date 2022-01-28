Omicron sub-lineage has apparent transmission advantage: UKHSA

The BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have a substantial growth advantage over the currently predominant BA.1 strain, Britain's UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

Also read: Merck's Covid-19 pill active against Omicron in lab studies

UKHSA said that there was an increased growth rate of BA.2 compared with BA.1 in all regions of England where there were enough cases to compare them, and that "the apparent growth advantage is currently substantial".

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: