Omicron sub-lineage has apparent transmission advantage: UKHSA

UKHSA said that there was an increased growth rate of BA.2 compared with BA.1 in all regions of England

  • Jan 28 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 22:35 ist
The BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have a substantial growth advantage over the currently predominant BA.1 strain, Britain's UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

UKHSA said that there was an increased growth rate of BA.2 compared with BA.1 in all regions of England where there were enough cases to compare them, and that "the apparent growth advantage is currently substantial". 

