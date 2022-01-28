Omicron sub-lineage has apparent transmission advantage: UKHSA

The BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have a substantial growth advantage over the currently predominant BA.1 strain, Britain's UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.
Also read: Merck's Covid-19 pill active against Omicron in lab studies
UKHSA said that there was an increased growth rate of BA.2 compared with BA.1 in all regions of England where there were enough cases to compare them, and that "the apparent growth advantage is currently substantial".
Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury
Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House
In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites
Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?
'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup
DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'
DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday