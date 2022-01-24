Over 50 Indian flapshell turtles found dead at lake near Mumbai

In a shocking incident of suspected poisoning, more than 50 Indian flapshell turtles were found dead in a lake in Kalyan in the Thane district near Mumbai.

The Indian flapshell turtle is a freshwater species of turtle found in India and other parts of South Asia.

An NGO, Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue (WARR) has rescued 13 turtles which are being treated.

The Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) too has stepped in to investigate the cause of the incident even as the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has been informed about the incident.

“More than 50 dead turtles were found dead over Saturday and Sunday. It is a big cause of concern and a couple of years ago, egrets were found dead around the lake,” WARR president Suhas Pawar said.

“All the turtles that were found dead are Indian flapshell turtles. No fish was found dead in the lake, which is very surprising,” said Pawar, a nature explorer and wildlife rescuer.

The lake is generally used for fishing.

Kalyan’s range forest officer RN Channe is looking into the issue in greater detail.

On Sunday, 53 dead turtles were burnt by a team of MFD and WARR.

Two dead turtles were sent for post-mortem.

Forensic analysis is also being done and samples of water from the lake and nearby drains have been taken.

“Deliberate poisoning could be one of the causes. If there is evidence of poisoning, we would lodge an FIR with the police,” Pawar said.

The Covid-19 restrictions on human activity are likely to have increased the fish stocks at the lake and these turtles were now growing in numbers by feeding on them, which may have angered some locals. Of the 13 rescued turtles, nine are Indian flapshell turtles and four Red-eared slider turtles.

The "flap-shelled" name stems from the presence of femoral flaps located on the plastron. These flaps of skin cover the limbs when they retract into the shell. They live in shallow, quiet, often stagnant waters of rivers, streams, marshes, ponds, lakes and irrigation canals, and tanks. Waters with sand or mud bottoms are preferred because of the turtle's tendency to burrow.

