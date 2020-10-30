Oxford University to trial new Covid-19 test for asymptomatics

By Tiago Ramos Alfaro

The University of Oxford will trial a new testing technology that aims to identify asymptomatic individuals with the coronavirus.

Read | Saliva tests could detect asymptomatic Covid-19 cases quickly, study says

Trials of the technology will go ahead over the next few weeks across the UK, according to an announcement Thursday. It is expected the test will produce results within minutes.

Some staff and students of the university will be offered tests as part of the study and will be trained in how to process and record results using the UK’s test-and-trace application.

Oxford, which is also working on a potential vaccine with AstraZeneca Plc, is developing the pilot test program in partnership with the UK’s Department of Health, Public Health England and Durham University.