Panacea Biotec completes Phase I/II study of DengiAll vaccine

PTI,
  • Sep 24 2020, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 17:35 ist
Drug firm Panacea Biotec on Thursday said it has successfully completed Phase I/II clinical study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of its DengiAll vaccine.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue represents one of the 10 biggest global health threats and it is critical to have access to a safe and effective vaccine candidate that can reduce the devastating impact of dengue fever in endemic regions, Panacea Biotec said in a BSE filing.

DengiAll is a single-dose live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine. ''Lt induced robust, balanced neutralising antibody responses against all the four dengue virus serotypes", it said.

"DengiAll's Phase I/II study results are even more important in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Co-infection of dengue and Covid-19 in a dengue-endemic India may complicate approach to treatment and strain health care infrastructure," Panacea Biotec MD Rajesh Jain said.

The company has already approached the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to seek accelerated review of its data to bring DengiAll to market quickly and reduce burden on the country's healthcare infrastructure, he added.

Shares of Panacea Biotec were trading at Rs 196.80 per scrip on BSE, up 4.99 per cent from its previous close.

