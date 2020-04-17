Pandemic Podcast: The race to rid the world of coronavirus - treatment, trials & more

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation in India while focusing on one chosen issue in every episode. In today’s episode, we look into various potential treatments for COVID-19, drugs that are being tried around the world with Dr KR Antony, an independent monitor at Public Health Resource Network, India, he was also a health and nutrition specialist with UNICEF. We also have a sports update with DH's principal sports correspondent Sidney Kiran.

