Pandemic Podcast: The race to find COVID-19 treatment

Pandemic Podcast: The race to rid the world of coronavirus - treatment, trials & more

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 17 2020, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 13:11 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation in India while focusing on one chosen issue in every episode. In today’s episode, we look into various potential treatments for COVID-19, drugs that are being tried around the world with Dr KR Antony, an independent monitor at Public Health Resource Network, India, he was also a health and nutrition specialist with UNICEF. We also have a sports update with DH's principal sports correspondent Sidney Kiran.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Podcast
Coronavirus
COVID-19
cure
treatment
Medicines
Faqs
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 