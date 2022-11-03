Pfizer-BioNTech to test combined Covid-influenza jab

Pfizer-BioNTech to test combined Covid-19, influenza vaccine

The combined vaccine is set to begin trials in the United States

  • Nov 03 2022, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 20:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Pfizer-BioNTech said Thursday they will test a combined coronavirus and influenza vaccine, which could potentially pave the way for better inoculation uptake for both illnesses.

The companies said in a statement the mRNA-based combination vaccine candidate was set to progress to a phase one trial in the United States with 180 volunteers.

