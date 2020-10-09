Pfizer's cancer drug Ibrance fails late-stage study

Pfizer's breast cancer drug Ibrance fails late-stage study

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 09 2020, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 18:13 ist
Credit: Reuters/file photo.

Pfizer Inc said on Friday its cancer drug Ibrance did not meet the main goal in a late-stage trial in patients with a type of breast cancer, the latest setback in the company's attempt to expand the use of the drug to treat earlier stages of the disease.

The news comes after an independent data monitoring committee said in May a similar trial comparing Ibrance plus an endocrine therapy to a standalone endocrine therapy was unlikely to meet the main goal.

Ibrance is already approved in the United States to treat certain adult patients with advanced breast cancer which has spread to other parts of the body. The drug has not yet been approved for treating early stages of breast cancer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pfizer
Cancer
breast cancer

What's Brewing

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

What’s special about bat viruses?

What’s special about bat viruses?

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

 