Planktons cause bioluminescence in sea, says study

The bioluminescence phenomenon in the sea has been attributed to planktons by scientists of Fisheries College.
Bioluminescence was noticed in Arabian sea in Malpe, Padukere, Padubidri, Sasihithlu and Surathkal beaches.
Accordingly, a team of scientists from the Fisheries College conducted a study. They visited the spot and collected samples. Water samples for plankton analysis were also collected.
Using a 60-micron mesh size, scientists analysed tyhe water for its plankton and bacterial composition. The study found that plankton composition majorly consists of Noctiluca Scintillans, Dr Senthil Vel, Dean of Fisheries College, said.
The team of scientists included Dr M T Lakshmipathi, Dr T S Annappaswamy, Dr Rajesh D P, Chandan and Harshanth.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home
Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?
DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance
Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?
China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon
Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back
The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’
Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions
AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price
Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere