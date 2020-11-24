Planktons cause bioluminescence in sea: Study

Planktons cause bioluminescence in sea, says study

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Nov 24 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 12:43 ist
The bioluminescence phenomenon in the sea has been attributed to Planktons by scientists in Fisheries College. Credit: DH Photo

The bioluminescence phenomenon in the sea has been attributed to planktons by scientists of Fisheries College.

Bioluminescence was noticed in Arabian sea in Malpe, Padukere, Padubidri, Sasihithlu and Surathkal beaches.

Accordingly, a team of scientists from the Fisheries College conducted a study. They visited the spot and collected samples. Water samples for plankton analysis were also collected.

Using a 60-micron mesh size, scientists analysed tyhe water for its plankton and bacterial composition. The study found that plankton composition majorly consists of Noctiluca Scintillans, Dr Senthil Vel, Dean of Fisheries College, said.

The team of scientists included Dr M T Lakshmipathi, Dr T S Annappaswamy, Dr Rajesh D P, Chandan and Harshanth.

