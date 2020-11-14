'Potentially hazardous' asteroid bigger than Taj Mahal to pass by Earth on Diwali

NASA has warned that a massive 'potentially hazardous' asteroid is set to pass by Earth on Diwali, November 14.

According to a report by Express, the asteroid, dubbed 2020 ST1, is up to 350 metres long, making it significantly bigger than the Taj Mahal and even the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The asteroid is reportedly hurling through space at the speed of 8.1 kilometres per second, or over 29,000 kilometres per hour. For reference, any vehicle trying to leave Earth's atmosphere has to achieve a minimum speed of roughly 11.2 kilometres per second.

According to NASA, the asteroid will pass by the Earth at a distance of over 19 times longer than that between the Earth and the Moon, and is highly unlikely to make impact. However, NASA has classified it as a 'potentially hazardous' asteroid, which the space body defines on parameters that measure an asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth.