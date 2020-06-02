Pune institute develops artificial intelligence for detection of COVID-19

Pune institute develops AI for detection of COVID-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 02 2020, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 19:55 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Researchers at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled COVID-19 detection tool, which uses chest x-rays of patients to identify the infection.

According to the release, chest x-rays of suspected patients can be uploaded on this AI tool, which immediately confirms any abnormality due to COVID-19 or other kinds of respiratory disorders.

This will be a useful tool for radiologists and it can also be used in telemedicine, the statement read.

The DIAT has made it available for free on its website www.diat.ac.in, where a link has been provided, the release stated.

