'Quantum computing is closer but beware the risk'

Quantum computing is closer but beware the risk, says UK cyber spy chief says

He added that there were both opportunities and risks from quantum computers - which use the phenomena of quantum mechanics to deliver a leap forward in computation

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 23 2021, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 23:53 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

 Britain's top cyber spy said on Friday that quantum computing was coming closer but that it posed a potential risk as adversaries could use such computing power to breach modern encryption and potentially look backwards to steal secrets.

"Quantum computing is coming closer - its still some way off depending on who you talk to," GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming said after a lecture at Imperial College London.

He added that there were both opportunities and risks from quantum computers - which use the phenomena of quantum mechanics to deliver a leap forward in computation.

"That means we need to get ahead of the curve - we need to be designing quantum-resistant algorithms, we need to be designing quantum-proof cyber security approaches such that we're prepared for the future when it comes but so we're also prepared for those adversaries who might use a quantum computer to look back at things that we currently think are secure."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
Quantum computers

What's Brewing

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

 