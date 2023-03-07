Re-entry of decommissioned satellite successful

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully carried out the controlled re-entry experiment for the decommissioned Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT-1).

“From the latest telemetry, it is confirmed that the satellite has re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and would have disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean. The final impact region estimated is in the deep Pacific Ocean within the expected latitude and longitude boundaries,” the space agency said.

The re-entry aero-thermal flux analysis also confirmed that there would be no surviving large debris fragments, it said. The final two de-boost burns were executed by firing four thrusters on-board the low earth orbiting satellite for about 20 minutes each.

MT-1 was a joint venture of Isro and French space agency CNES. It was launched on October 12, 2011, for carrying out tropical weather and climate studies. Its original mission life was three years but it continued to provide data services for a decade.

The re-entry experiment was in accordance with space debris mitigation guidelines by the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee on deorbiting Low Earth Orbit objects at their end-of-life. The experiment posed challenges because MT1 was not designed for end-of-life operations for a controlled re-entry.