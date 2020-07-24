Red Sea corals can be resistant to higher temperatures: Report

Red Sea corals found to be resistant to higher temperatures, researchers told The Guardian.

Further research in the area might be hindered due to tensions between surrounding countries

The coral reefs of the Red Sea seem to be heat-resistant according to the marine scientists.

Most coral reefs are very sensitive to changes in temperature and cannot sustain long periods of heated environment. In fact, the corals of the Great Barrier Reef started dying in a couple of weeks after the water was heated one degree above the summer maximum temperature, The Guardian reported.

The corals of the Red Sea, specifically the Gulf of Aqaba, did not look stressed when the temperature was cranked up by a few degrees.

A researcher at the Institute of Earth sciences at the University of Lausanne, Anders Meibom said, “we increased to two degrees,” Meibom recalls. “Now, they’re supposed to die. Instead, they looked happier.” They raised the heat again. “Three degrees now, this is ridiculous,” Meibom says.

“We were thinking, this is nonsense – they’re supposed to be dead. But they didn’t even look stressed,” he told The Guardian.

The corals managed to survive even in temperatures seven degrees hotter than usual. Maoz Fine, the professor who led the research said, “They even showed improved physiological performance at higher temperatures. At first, we weren’t so sure we were doing everything right, experimentally.”

However, their results were confirmed after divers in the Gulf of Aqaba and Red Sea said that they haven’t noticed any change in the corals even though the ocean surface temperatures in the area have been warming at the same rate.

This led the researchers to conclude that these coral ecosystems are uniquely resistant to the climate crisis and will survive the inevitable rise of two-to-three degrees of ocean surface temperature.

A probable reason for such resistance dates back to the last ice age when the narrow strait connecting the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean dried up. The Red Sea became super hot and salty and almost all life forms died.

When the ice melted, the strait reappeared and life forms inhabited the sea again. The coral species that made the journey back to the Red Sea went through generations of evolutionary selection. “Only those who could withstand the very high salinity and temperatures could move north and colonise,” said Karine Kleinhaus, a marine science professor at Stony Brook University.

Political tension amongst the Middle-east countries that surround the Red Sea can hinder the progress in research. However, no country can protect it alone, says Oliver Küttel of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne.

“Egypt can do well, but if Saudi Arabia, Israel or Jordan do poorly, they can very rapidly destroy the whole ecosystem,” he added.