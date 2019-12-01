Researcher develops device vital in cancer treatment

A Bengaluru scientist won worldwide plaudits after the Centre for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) of the US Food and Drug Administration called his device a breakthrough in cancer treatment.

City scientist Rajah Vijay Kumar designed the device 'Cytotron', which can be used for cancer treatment.

The scientist said the device helps engineer the cancer cells to either alter or modify how certain proteins are regulated to stop them from spreading. This would mean that the device could stem the spread of cancer.

Cytotron, generically known as Rotational Field Quantum Magnetic Resonance, uses Fast Radio Bursts (FRB) — high energy and powerful short radio bursts — to circularly polarise both electric and magnetic components of the electromagnetic signals.

The device assists the death of cancer cells by altering the pathway of a protein and stops the metastasis (spread) by blocking the Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition cells (responsible for the spread of cancer), Kumar said.

The researcher, who is with the Centre for Advanced Research and Development (CARD), took 27 years to understand the cellular pathways and interactions with specifically modulated fast radio bursts.

"It is a great feeling that after so many years of hard work and against all odds, a prestigious institution like the US FDA is designating our work as a 'breakthrough' in the treatment of liver, pancreas and breast cancers, the three notorious ones," Kumar added.