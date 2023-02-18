Russia to undock damaged module from ISS tomorrow

Russia to undock damaged module from space station on February 19

Despite tense relations due to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia and the United States still collaborate closely on the ISS

Representative Image. Credit: Pyotr Dubrov/Roscosmos/Handout via Reuters

Russia's space agency on Saturday said it will undock a module from the International Space Station (ISS) that suffered depressurisation on Feb. 19, a day later than originally planned, Russian news agencies reported.

Investigations into the pressure loss in the Progress MS-21 space cargo ship have delayed the launch of another to bring two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut back from the ISS by no later than March 10, from a previous plan of Feb. 20.

Russian news agencies quoted Roscosmos as saying that a decision had been made to bring the Progress MS-21 cargo ship out of orbit on Sunday, suggesting that the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 ship to bring back Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Frank Rubio could follow soon.

Roscosmos has said the damaged module was sealed off from the rest of the station and there continued to be no threat to the safety of the seven crew on board - three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.

Despite tense relations due to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia and the United States still collaborate closely on the ISS.

The Soyuz craft are used to ferry crew to and from the ISS, while the Progress vessels deliver equipment and supplies. 

