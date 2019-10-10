Science snippet: Eos, the new frog

The 50th member of a unique frog family has now been found in Arunachal Pradesh.

Named Eos, the new species belongs to the genus Microhyla, a group of narrow-mouthed frogs (sub-family Microhylidae) that is primarily and widely distributed in Asia. Commonly known as rice frogs or chorus frogs, the genus currently comprises 49 recognised species.

Discovered in a riparian habitat within the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, the new amphibian was confirmed to represent a distinct new species after a detailed comparison of both DNA and morphology with all previously known members of the group found across South, Southeast and East Asia. It is now formally described as the 50th member of the narrow-mouthed chorus frog genus Microhyla.

The new species has been named eos after the mythological Greek Goddess of Dawn

“Our discovery of the actual number of frog species in Northeast India, even in the relatively common and well-studied groups, is higher than current estimates. More extensive studies are required to scientifically identify and describe the Northeastern frogs that face extinction threats from various human activities,” says S D Biju, the lead author of the study from the

University of Delhi, which collaborated with the Zoological Survey of India for the work.

