Silent killer: 10% of Indian population affected by chronic kidney disease

Around 10 per cent of the Indian population suffers from chronic kidney disease (CKD), and every year over one lakh cases of renal failure are reported, nephrologist Dr Gurudev K C said.

“Unfortunately, most clinicians spend time on curative nephrology rather than taking preventive measures,” he said at a panel discussion organised by dialysis services company, NephroPlus, and patient advocacy group, Kidney Warriors Foundation.

State Health Commissioner D Randeep said that awareness and early screening can prevent CKD and End-Stage Renal Disease. “The demand for dialysis and waiting list for a kidney transplant are alarming,” he added.

Doctors participating in the discussion identified diabetes and hypertension as the primary causes of CKD. Controlling these factors can help prevent or delay CKD. Around 31 per cent of all CKD cases are estimated to be caused by diabetes.

Diabetologists Dr K N Monohar and Dr Bhavan have urged patients to pay attention to managing other aspects of their health such as hypertension, high cholesterol, kidney and heart functions, and eye diseases, and not just blood sugar control.

Meanwhile, ophthalmologists Dr Santosh and Dr Dhwani Shah have underlined the importance of annual eye check-ups to catch early signs of diabetes, hypertension, and glaucoma-related retinal changes.

Gynaecologists Dr Shefalika and Dr Kavita Kovi have advised pregnant women to stay vigilant about their kidney health. Dehydration and hypertensive disorders during pregnancy can lead to kidney problems, they warn.

Pregnant women should undergo regular check-ups and seek prompt medical attention for symptoms like flank pain, recurrent urinary tract infections, or facial swelling. Regular ultrasounds can help detect any subtle loss of kidney function early on.

CKD patients may also experience menstrual disturbances like heavy flow painful cycles that could be managed with safe medication, the gynaecologists said.