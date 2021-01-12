CoronaVac efficacy below 60% in Brazil trial: Report

Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine general efficacy less than 60% in Brazil trial: Report

Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical center, which has partnered with Sinovac to produce the vaccine in Brazil, plans to release general efficacy results on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 12 2021, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 08:35 ist
A nurse holds a dose of China's CoronaVac, a potential vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering it to a volunteer at Emilio Ribas Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 30, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech has a general efficacy of less than 60% in its clinical trial in Brazil, the news portal UOL reported on Monday, citing two sources that had seen the results.

Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical center, which has partnered with Sinovac to produce the vaccine in Brazil, plans to release general efficacy results on Tuesday as it seeks emergency use for the shot from health regulator Anvisa. It called the report "purely speculative."

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Sinovac Biotech
COVID-19

