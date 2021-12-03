South Africa's health body sees threefold higher risk of reinfection from Omicron

'Threefold higher risk of reinfection from Omicron'

Reuters
Reuters, Johannesburg,
  • Dec 03 2021, 04:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 04:03 ist
A healthcare worker conducts a PCR Covid-19 test at the Lancet laboratory in Johannesburg on November 30, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a threefold higher risk of reinfection than the currently dominant Delta variant and the Beta strain, a group of South African health bodies said on Thursday.

The South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis along with National Institute of Communicable Diseases said latest findings "provide epidemiological evidence for Omicron's ability to evade immunity from prior infection".

Their statement was issued after a group of South African health organisations published a paper on medrxiv.org as a pre-print, meaning the work was not yet certified by peer review.

Omicron
South Africa
Covid-19
World news
Coronavirus

