South Africa's health body sees threefold higher risk of reinfection from Omicron

The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a threefold higher risk of reinfection than the currently dominant Delta variant and the Beta strain, a group of South African health bodies said on Thursday.
The South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis along with National Institute of Communicable Diseases said latest findings "provide epidemiological evidence for Omicron's ability to evade immunity from prior infection".
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Their statement was issued after a group of South African health organisations published a paper on medrxiv.org as a pre-print, meaning the work was not yet certified by peer review.
Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Flu season is here. Are we ready?
Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021
Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?
US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report
New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail
Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle
DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening
Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists