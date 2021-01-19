Starry sight: NASA's neutron star image floors netizens

Bright stars in the clear sky is a favourite sight for many people, even those who are not too fond of stargazing will utter a few appreciating words. So when NASA shared a picture of a neutron star in the middle of a supernova remnant, netizens predictable expressed their amazement at the beauty of the view.

The picture was posted on the Instagram account of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory with the caption, "The bright source at the center of supernova remnant RCW 103 is a neutron star. Matter in a neutron star is packed together so tightly that a sugar-cube-sized amount of neutron star material would weigh more than 1 billion tons — roughly the weight of Mount Everest!"

According to National Geographic, the neutron stars are ancient remnants of stars that have reached the end of their evolutionary journey through space and time.

These interesting objects are born from stars that grew to four to eight times the size of our own Sun before exploding in catastrophic supernovae. After one such explosion blows a star's outer layers into space, the core remains—but it no longer produces nuclear fusion.

