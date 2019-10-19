Study finds cancer-causing fungal toxin in milk

Milk quality is in the news once more, with a new survey revealing the presence of a fungal toxin that can trigger cancer.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) looked for contaminants and adulterants in 6,432 milk samples between May and October, 2018.

The survey spotted the presence of aflatoxin, a carcinogen, in 368 samples, with Tamil Nadu topping the list with 88 such samples (out of 551) followed by National Capital Territory of Delhi (38 of 262) and Kerala (37 of 187). This is the first time that such a detailed survey about the presence of aflatoxin-M1 in milk has been carried out in the country.

“The problem of aflatoxin-M1 is more dominant in processed milk than raw milk. It comes in the milk through feed and fodder which are currently not regulated. There is no proper laboratory in India to test this residue. Efforts are being made to invest in testing machines that can detect its residue,” FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Pawan Agarwal said after releasing the study.

Presence of maltodextrin in 156 samples and sugar in 78 samples – mainly in processed milk - are two other surprises. While maltodextrin and sugar are not unsafe, they are added to raise the level of fat and SNF (solid not fat).

“These (chemicals) don’t represent threat to human health, but stringent action is required to curb this wrong practice,” FSSAI said in a note.

Overall, above 93% of the samples (5,976 of 6,432) were found to be absolutely safe for human consumption, which was undoubtedly good news for Indian consumers, it added.

The survey, however, shows that about 41% samples, though safe, fall short of one or another quality parameter. Both raw and processed samples were found non-compliant on account of low fat or low SNF or both.