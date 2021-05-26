Super Flower Moon rises over Sydney Opera House

Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House

The eclipse will be seen in Sydney when the moon is much higher in the sky

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • May 26 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 15:57 ist
A Super Flower Moon rises behind the Sydney Opera House on the night of a lunar eclipse. Credit: Reuters Photo

The year's biggest full moon, known as the Super Flower Moon, rose in a clear evening sky over the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday to the delight of amateur photographers positioned just across the water to capture the moment.

The moon was at the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear about 7% larger and 15% brighter than normal.

The May full moon is known as the Flower Moon as it occurs when spring flowers are in bloom.

Also Read | Total lunar eclipse and super blood moon today: How to watch this celestial event

This Super Flower Moon will also feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years, during which the moon will pass through the Earth's shadow. It will appear red, which is known as a blood moon, because light is scattered through the Earth's atmosphere, much like during sunset.

The eclipse will be seen in Sydney when the moon is much higher in the sky.

The eclipse was due to take place in the early morning hours in western North America, with people in Alaska and Hawaii poised to get the best views. It will also be visible in southern Chile and Argentina.

Stargazers in all of Australia and in New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia will be able to see the eclipse on Wednesday evening.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lunar eclipse
Sydney Opera House
Australia

What's Brewing

Beyond Dance: TikTok strikes a chord with food

Beyond Dance: TikTok strikes a chord with food

Cyclone Yaas: Seawater gushes into coastal areas

Cyclone Yaas: Seawater gushes into coastal areas

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

The Caribbean conundrum: Tourism unites, Covid divides

The Caribbean conundrum: Tourism unites, Covid divides

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

 