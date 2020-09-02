Swiss group Roche to launch 15-minute coronavirus test

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche on Tuesday announced it would launch at the end of September a test that detects the novel coronavirus within 15 minutes.

They said the test identifies the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has caused the global pandemic that has so far killed more than 851,000 people worldwide.

It will first be available for countries that recognise the CE mark for products sold in the Euroupean Union, but they would be urgently seeking approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"At launch, there will be 40 million SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Tests available, per month," a capacity that would more than double by the end of the year, said the company statement.

Roche will launch and distribute the product in partnership with biotech company SD Biosensor Inc.