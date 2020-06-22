The race for a coronavirus vaccine

More than 100 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed hundreds of thousands and ravaged the global economy. The following is a list of major drugmakers and research institutes that have started or are planning to start human trials for their vaccine candidates.

June 10: Johnson & Moved up Trial will take [nL4N2DN Johnson human place in the 301] clinical United States and trials for Belgium its experimental COVID-19 vaccine by two months to second half of July June 14 AstraZeneca Has signed Mid-stage studies [nL4N2DL Plc deals to 1B3] expand future supply of the vaccine it licensed from University of Oxford. Currently expects to supply more than two billion doses.Vaccine still being tested.

June 4: Novavax Inc The U.S. Early-stage [nL4N2DI Department testing 069] of Defense has pledged $60 million to fund manufacturin g of its experimental vaccine.

June 18: Sinopharm The Chinese Early-to-mid stage [nL4N2DT state-owned trials 363] company is developing two vaccines, one of which has shown promise in humans.

April: BioNTech SE The German Being tested in [nL8N2CI 30 drugmaker is humans in early- 8NW] working with to mid-stage Pfizer Inc trials to make 10-20 million doses of an experimental vaccine by the end of 2020.

June 10: Moderna Inc Lonza Plans to start [nL8N2DF late-stage trials 4N7] aims to in July speed completion of two commercial production lines for Moderna's trial COVID-19 vaccine.

May 22: CanSino Early Being tested in a [nL1N2D4 Biologics results mid-stage trial in 12J] showed the Wuhan China-based company's vaccine is safe and induces a rapid immune response.

May 14: GlaxoSmithKl Partnered Early stage trials [nL8N2CW ine Plc with Sanofi to begin in second 42M] SA half of 2020 to develop a vaccine June 17 CureVac The unlisted Launched [nL8N2DU German early-stage human 29Y] biotech trial. expects data in September or October and is eyeing potential approval of its vaccine in mid-2021.

June 4: Inovio Plans to Will assess safety [nL4N2DH Pharma begin human and effectiveness 2IX] trials of of the vaccine in its 40 healthy adults, potential and later on COVID-19 additional 120 vaccine in people. South Korea later in June.

June 11: Sinovac The Plans to begin [nL1N2DO Biotech Ltd China-based late-stage trials 1DQ] vaccine in Brazil. maker has released positive preliminary results from early-stage trials of its vaccine.

June 19: Clover The Chinese Launched human [nL4N2DW Biopharmaceu developer trials. 1WI] ticals expects initial safety data from an early-stage study in August and aims to begin broader studies by the year-end.

June 15: Not Scientists Early-stage [nL8N2DS applicable at Imperial trials. 5JI] College London are set to begin trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine with more than 45 million pounds from the UK government and philanthropi c donors.

June 21: Not Researchers Mid-stage trials. [nL4N2DY applicable at Institute 03I] of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences are studying effectiveness, dose and safety of an experimental vaccine candidate.