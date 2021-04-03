You've probably never seen this colour before!

The viral optical illusion lets you see a colour you've probably never seen before

The video went viral and people started trying it out as netizens were delighted after watching the color true cyan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2021, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 14:09 ist
Image of the optical illusion. Credit: YouTube/@IncognitaMundi

The optical illusion that lets you see colours that you have never seen before is called 'true cyan'.

It is nothing but a combination of colours that you get to see around a circle when you keep focusing on the white dot that is placed in the centre of the red circle for at least 30 seconds, and as you move your head backwards, you get to witness the Eclipse of Mars.

TikTok user Kate Bacon posted a video to show viewers, colours that they have probably never happened to see before. She said, "It's called true cyan, and most TVs and monitors aren't capable of producing this pigment."

This video went viral and people started trying it out as netizens were delighted after watching the color true cyan. One user said,  "Now I'm seeing that damn cyan circle everywhere I look." Another wrote, "This is my absolute favourite colour."

The video of the demonstration was uploaded to YouTube.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Colour
Viral

What's Brewing

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

You've probably never seen this colour before!

You've probably never seen this colour before!

'Meteor that killed dinosaurs created Amazon forest'

'Meteor that killed dinosaurs created Amazon forest'

 