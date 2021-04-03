The viral optical illusion lets you see a colour you've probably never seen before

The optical illusion that lets you see colours that you have never seen before is called 'true cyan'.

It is nothing but a combination of colours that you get to see around a circle when you keep focusing on the white dot that is placed in the centre of the red circle for at least 30 seconds, and as you move your head backwards, you get to witness the Eclipse of Mars.

TikTok user Kate Bacon posted a video to show viewers, colours that they have probably never happened to see before. She said, "It's called true cyan, and most TVs and monitors aren't capable of producing this pigment."

This video went viral and people started trying it out as netizens were delighted after watching the color true cyan. One user said, "Now I'm seeing that damn cyan circle everywhere I look." Another wrote, "This is my absolute favourite colour."

The video of the demonstration was uploaded to YouTube.