These bacteria are a source of food and poison

In 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the world, Botswana in Africa was seeing something worse befalling its elephants. Hundreds of wild elephants suddenly died, leaving conservationists and zoologists puzzled. After a series of lab tests, scientists identified the culprit to be a tiny, green-coloured bacteria.

Last month, a new study revealed that the same bacteria was responsible for the mass death of bald eagles in the US since 1994. Yet another recent study showed that people living within half a mile of lakes contaminated by this bacteria are at twice the risk of developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease, than others.

The murderous culprits belong to a class of bacteria called cyanobacteria. Also called blue-green algae, they are microscopic bacteria that make their food through photosynthesis. They live in oceans, lakes and ponds, damp soil, wet rocks, deserts, and even in Antarctica’s boulders! Besides producing oxygen, some species also release cyanotoxins—toxic chemicals potent enough to damage the nervous system, liver, or other cells.

These cyanotoxins are responsible for the death of many livestock, people, and wildlife across the world. Studies suggest that the warming climate and herbicide residues in lakes have created a fertile breeding ground for these bacteria in recent years.

However, not everything is doom and gloom with cyanobacteria. As early photosynthesizers, they have played a significant role in converting the oxygen-deficient early atmosphere of the Earth into the life-supporting oxygen-rich atmosphere of today. These bacteria are so archaic that they also are some of the oldest known organisms on Earth!

Today, biotechnologists are harnessing cyanobacteria to obtain eco-friendly catalysts, food colours, plastics, fertilisers, fuel, and energy.

The much-hyped superfood Spirulina also comes from a species of cyanobacteria. Astrobiologists have shown that these bacteria can produce food for future Martians out of dust! While there are good reasons to be wary of these bacteria, the future prospects of these bacteria are indeed exciting!