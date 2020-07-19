This new species of 14-legged sea cockroach may give you nightmares

Some of our worst nightmares may just have come true. As if the regular six-legged cockroaches weren’t bad enough, a 14-legged cockroach was discovered at the bottom of the Indian Ocean.

It was discovered by Singaporean deep sea researchers near the coast of Banten in Western Java, according to a Dailystar report.

The research was carried out by Peter Ng of the National University of Singapore.

The creature has been described as “disgusting”, with a strong resemblance to the fictional character Darth Vader from Star Wars.

"The discovery of new species is a great achievement for a taxonomist. Especially spectacular species in terms of size and even the ecosystem where the species is found,” Cayo Ramadi, from the Indonesian Institute of Sciences told the BBC.

The creature, which has been named as Bathynomus Raksasa has a distinctive helmet. To say that this creature represents what nightmares are made of, would not be an exaggeration. The idea alone of this giant “cockroach of the sea” is enough to give one nightmares.