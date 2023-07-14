Timeline of Chandrayaan missions undertaken by ISRO

Here is the timeline of the moon mission as undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation.
August 15, 2003: Then Prime Minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee announces the Chandrayaan programme.
October 22, 2008: Chandrayaan-1 takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.
November 8, 2008: Chandrayaan-1 enters a Lunar Transfer Trajectory.
November 14, 2008: The Moon impact probe ejects from Chandrayaan-1 and crashes near the lunar South Pole -- confirming the presence of water molecules on Moon's surface.
August 28, 2009: End of Chandrayaan 1 programme as per ISRO.
July 22, 2019: Chandrayaan-2 launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
August 20, 2019: Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft inserted into lunar orbit.
September 2, 2019: Vikram Lander was separated while orbiting the moon in a 100kms lunar polar orbit, however, communication from the lander to the ground stations was lost at an altitude of 2.1 km from the surface of the moon.
July 14, 2023: Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft scheduled to lift off from the second launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
August 23/24, 2023: Scientists at ISRO have tentatively scheduled soft landing on the lunar surface expected to take place by August 23-24 making India join elite nations to achieve the feat.
