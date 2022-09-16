Trauma, disability bring two leopards together

Skilled climbers, territorial, stalkers, and the biggest characteristic trait of leopards are that they are solitary. But, defying that norm are two disabled big cats, who are living under the protection of conservation charity, Wildlife SOS.

These two male leopards, known as Vitthal and Ganesh, were rescued in 2009 and 2011, respectively. Today they live at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre at Junnar in Pune.

Wildlife SOS rescued Ganesh after he was brutally attacked by a hostile mob. The male leopard was taken to the Manikdoh Rescue Centre, run jointly with the Maharashtra Forest Department, for urgent medical treatment—it included operating his severely infected left eye. Ganesh’s right eye had developed a cataract, rendering him permanently vision impaired.

Vitthal, on the other hand, was rescued from a poachers’ trap. Wildlife SOS found him in a small village, on the border of dense forest in a wire snare. At the time of rescue, Vitthal was gravely wound and on the brink of death. The NGO’s veterinary team worked hard to save its life; and although Vitthal lived, he lost the paw on his right hind limb.

With such disabilities, life in the wild was not possible for either Ganesh or Vitthal. Hence, they were placed under the long-term care of Wildlife SOS, which decided to introduce the two leopards to each and observe their interaction.

This is where Ganesh and Vitthal became an exception to the norm—the two struck up a friendship that could only be believed when seen. And, after spending over a decade in each other’s company, they are now inseparable.

The leopards can now be spotted walking around in their spacious field and playing. Ganesh and Vitthal’s caregivers, keeping their comfort in mind, have created special enrichments for them. Their climbing platforms are designed at a convenient height and are big enough to accommodate them both. They are also provided with olfactory enrichments—strong aromas of basil, flowers, leaves etc—to generate curiosity and excitement.

When they are not busy playing, the two engage in long grooming sessions—something that the big cats do not only to keep clean, but also plays an important social rule: All cats, big or small, will groom each other in a gesture of trust, affection or protection.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said: “Ganesh and Vitthal are a rare example of a deep bond between two adult males. In the wild, two male leopards will not bond with each other due to their natural tendency of being territorial. While Ganesh relies heavily on his auditory and olfactory senses to compensate for his vision, Vitthal can be seen climbing his platform enrichments which are built specially to suit his needs.”

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary of Wildlife SOS, said: “Caring for rehabilitated leopards is a herculean task. Geriatric leopards like Ganesh and Vitthal, who also have physical disabilities, require more care than others. Keeping them motivated with food-based enrichment to stimulate and exercise their limbs is a good way to keep them active.”