Storm heading towards Japan packing winds, downpour

Tropical storm heading towards Japan packing winds, downpour

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Sep 22 2020, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 13:57 ist
Tropical Storm Dolphin heads towards Japan. Credit: AP Photo

A tropical storm developing in the Pacific Ocean, was slowly sweeping toward Japan on Tuesday, threatening the main island of Honshu with heavy rainfall and harsh winds.

Tropical Storm Dolphin had sustained winds of up to 51 miles per hour as of Tuesday morning.

Heavy rainfall have set off mudslides and flooding in wide areas of Japan recently, and the Japan Meteorological Agency warned even weak storms can wreak havoc.

Dolphin is forecast to bring turbulent seas, wind and rain on a projected course over southern Honshu, including the major city of Osaka and surrounding areas in central Japan, by Wednesday.

It will then move northeast over Tokyo, and then to Sendai and nearby areas in northern Japan later in the week, the agency said.

Earlier this month, some parts of Japan and the Korean Peninsula were slammed by Typhoon Haishen, which damaged buildings and flooded roads.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Tropical Storm
Heavy Rains

What's Brewing

What ending Obamacare entails

What ending Obamacare entails

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

 