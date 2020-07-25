Turtle released to sea after months of recovery

Turtle released to sea after months of recovery

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 25 2020, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 18:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Free at last! Taking all the time in the world, a Loggerhead sea turtle ambles slowly back to the ocean and liberty.

Unbothered by the prying eyes of tourists on this deserted Spanish beach, the reptile seems in no rush to head for the waves.

The turtle was rescued in April after it was caught on a fishing line and its flippers were badly damaged.

After recovering from its injuries at a conservation centre for marine life in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, it was released on Cofete Beach on Friday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Turtle
Rescue
sea turtles
wildlife

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 