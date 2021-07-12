Venus, Mars and Moon to be in 'triple conjunction' on July 12-13, can be seen with naked eyes

Two of Earth’s closest neighbours, Mars and Venus, are set to align with the Moon on Monday and Tuesday in a unique phenomenon known as ‘planetary conjunction’ that can be seen with naked eyes.

From Earth, Mars and Venus will be 0.5 degrees apart on July 13. Such planetary conjunctions take place when the two planets appear to be closer, whereas, in reality, they are quite far from each other. The moon will come closer on July 12, a day before the other two planets. It makes it a 'triple conjunction.

"Mars and Venus are passing close to each other in the sky and will be only 0.5 deg (as wide as the size of the Moon) on 13 July. The Moon will also be close to them on 12 July. This is a naked eye event, so go out and see them every evening from today,” the Indian Institute of Astrophysics tweeted.

Mars and Venus are passing close to each other in the sky and will be only 0.5 deg (as wide as the size of the Moon) on 13 July. The Moon will also be close to them on 12 July. This is a naked eye event, so go out and see them every evening from today. We bring you 12 posters! pic.twitter.com/kdLmiDPsCO — IIAstrophysics (@IIABengaluru) July 8, 2021

It is a great opportunity to see Earth’s neighbours from naked eyes for sky gazers and space enthusiasts. Mars and Venus will be on the western horizon in the sky. One can spot it in the evening, right after the sunset in the clear sky.

This planetary conjunction can be only witnessed from the Earth. It can be seen from any part of India, provided the sky is clear.

Previously, Jupiter and Saturn came close to each other and appeared like a bright start in December 2020 in an event called the ‘great conjunction’.