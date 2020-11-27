'Video doesn't do it justice', NASA astronaut posts his first video of Earth from space

The pilot of SpaceX’s Dragon Resilience, Victor Glover, posted his first video of Earth on Twitter from the International Space Station.

The first-timer in space, Glover expressed his awe in the video saying, “The video just doesn’t do justice. It is pretty amazing though.”

My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020

The video showed a portion of the planet covered in blue sea and wispy clouds.

The Los Angeles native is the first African-American astronaut who will be staying in the station over a long period of time.

The Navy Commander was working as a legislative fellow for Senator John McCain before he got picked by NASA to be an astronaut.

Four astronauts carried into orbit by a SpaceX Crew Dragon boarded the International Space Station on November 17, the first of what NASA hopes will be many routine missions ending US reliance on Russian rockets.

The Crew Dragon capsule became the first spacecraft to be certified by NASA since the Space Shuttle nearly 40 years ago. Its launch vehicle is a reusable SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA turned to SpaceX and Boeing after shuttering the checkered Space Shuttle program in 2011, which failed in its main objectives of making space travel affordable and safe.

(With inputs from agencies)