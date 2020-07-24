Vietnam bans wildlife trade to curb risk of pandemics

Vietnam bans wildlife trade to curb risk of new pandemics

Reuters
Reuters, Hanoi,
  • Jul 24 2020, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 12:02 ist
Seized elephant ivory and rhino horns are destroyed by Vietnamese authorities in Hanoi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to ban the Southeast Asian country's wildlife trade with immediate effect in order to reduce the risk of new pandemics, a government statement said. The directive bans imports of live wild animals and wildlife products, eliminates wildlife markets, and enforce prohibitions on illegal hunting and trading of wild animals, including online sales, according to the statement issued late on Thursday.

Vietnam is an important destination in the Asian region for illegal wildlife products such as pangolin scales and elephant ivory. There have also been seizures of rhino horns, which is believed to have medicinal value.

In February, 14 conservation organisations in Vietnam sent a joint letter urging the government to "identify and close markets and other locations where illegal wildlife is on sale".

The Southeast Asian country is reported to have many wildlife markets and also a booming online trade in animals, with existing laws often poorly enforced.

Neighbouring China has also pledged to ban the trade and consumption of wild animals in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Scientists suspect the virus passed to humans from animals and some of the earliest infections were found in people who had exposure to a wildlife market in Hubei's provincial capital Wuhan, where bats, snakes, civets and other animals were sold.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vietnam
wildlife

What's Brewing

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

The Lead: Festivities nearing, Mumbai's vendors shaken

The Lead: Festivities nearing, Mumbai's vendors shaken

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 