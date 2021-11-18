Vitamin C reduces diabetes: Study

Vitamin C reduces diabetes: Study

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 18 2021, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 03:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A study has shown that a simple infusion of Vitamin C in the diet will help diabetics control blood sugar levels.

In a randomised, controlled clinical trial at Dayananda Sagar College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, 500 mg Oral Vitamin C tablets were given to a sample group of 100 participants twice a day for six months, where lower values were registered in the standard haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) test — from 7.21 per cent to 6.63 per cent in the diabetic group, and 5.87 per cent to 5.77 per cent in the pre-diabetic group.

“The HbA1c test is an accurate measurement of blood sugar levels and so when we saw reduced values in the test, it showed that Vitamin C was allowing patients to regulate their sugar levels,” said H N Santosh, the lead investigator.

“In pre-diabetics, oral Vitamin C can lower the glycaemic index, hence reducing their chances of becoming a diabetic. This is a significant achievement as with just six months of administering Vitamin C, the HBA1c reduced. If it is given along with regular medication for a long term, the effects will be much better,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vitamin C
Bengaluru
Diabetes
Healthcare

What's Brewing

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

 