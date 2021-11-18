Vitamin C reduces diabetes: Study

A study has shown that a simple infusion of Vitamin C in the diet will help diabetics control blood sugar levels.

In a randomised, controlled clinical trial at Dayananda Sagar College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, 500 mg Oral Vitamin C tablets were given to a sample group of 100 participants twice a day for six months, where lower values were registered in the standard haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) test — from 7.21 per cent to 6.63 per cent in the diabetic group, and 5.87 per cent to 5.77 per cent in the pre-diabetic group.

“The HbA1c test is an accurate measurement of blood sugar levels and so when we saw reduced values in the test, it showed that Vitamin C was allowing patients to regulate their sugar levels,” said H N Santosh, the lead investigator.

“In pre-diabetics, oral Vitamin C can lower the glycaemic index, hence reducing their chances of becoming a diabetic. This is a significant achievement as with just six months of administering Vitamin C, the HBA1c reduced. If it is given along with regular medication for a long term, the effects will be much better,” he added.

