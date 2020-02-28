Wearing a mask for coronavirus? Here's how your beard can make face masks unsafe

In 2017, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) posted a blog describing the types of beards that may prove masks ineffective. As coronavirus spreads, more and more people are wearing face masks to protect themselves from the airborne virus, however, some styles of beards may prove the masks to be ineffective says the CDC blog.

Beard hair that lies along the exterior seal of a mask interferes with the seal and may result in a lower level of protection from toxins. Gases, vapour and other particles can enter through small gaps created by facial hair.

The CDC says that various studies have shown that even a short stubble a day or two old can cause gaps that result in lower protection.

The CDC emphasises that whether a person sports a beard for causes such as 'No Shave November' or any other purpose it is best to perform a seal check. When a mask’s user blocks the exit points for the exhaled air and breathes out, the mask should pressurise and when the user holds the mask in place and inhales the mask should collapse. If these checks are successful, the mask/respirator is safe to use, says the health regulator.