Why is Pakistan lagging behind in space exploration?

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission has further solidified the Indian Space Research Organisation's standing in the world of space exploration. With the moon mission's landing planned for August, India stands to become only the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, alongside the United States, Russia, and China.

Shortly after India's moon mission launch, a clip of Pakistan's former minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, surfaced on social media, in which he seemingly mocks the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He is heard saying, "Itne papad belne ki zaroorat nahin hai (You don't need to go to such great lengths for Moon sightings)." In contrast, Qaisar Rashid, a columnist at Daily Times, praised India's Chandrayaan mission and the country's achievements in the space and IT sector . He also drew parallels with Pakistan, highlighting its struggles with internal conflicts and an orthodox education system.

Even as both countries share regional proximity, their trajectories in space exploration differ significantly. Let's look at some critical factors that have contributed to Pakistan's lag in the space domain.

One of the reasons attributed to the lag in space exploration is Pakistan's struggle with persistent economic challenges, hindering significant investments in space research and exploration. The country is currently facing its worst economic turmoil in decades, with growth slowing to record low levels amid soaring inflation and interest rates. The GDP expanded by a meager 0.29 per cent for the fiscal year ending June 30, the fifth instance in country's history with growth below 1 per cent, according to the National Accounts Committee report.

Established in 1961, eight years prior to ISRO, Pakistan's space organisation, Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), has fallen behind ISRO, which ranks among the top 10 largest space agencies globally. India allocated Rs 12,543.91 crore to its space department this year, while Pakistan allocated PKR 739.51 crores towards SUPARCO-related Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) in the last fiscal, as per a report by Pakistan Today.

While India's moon mission cruises smoothly in space (at least so far), the country is also gearing up for its ambitious maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, scheduled for 2023 or 2024. ISRO is also preparing for its first space expedition to study the Sun with Aditya L-1, scheduled for August this year.

In contrast, Pakistan's space agency had limited activity until the 1990s, and is now working on its 2040 space programme to catch up with its Indian and Chinese counterparts.

Apart from economic challenges, the lack of a well-developed information technology (IT) sector in Pakistan is also said to have impeded the country's progress in space exploration. In contrast, India's robust IT industry has played a major role in supporting the nation's space advancements, providing essential technological expertise.

"Despite Chinese help, Pakistan's Chandrayaan is not in sight and its IT sector is still rudimentary," Qaisar Rashid further notes in his piece.

"Pakistan's Chandrayaan has been lost in short-sightedness, internal strife, and lack of understanding of the world's needs," he adds.