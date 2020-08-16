USFDA allows Yale Covid-19 saliva test for emergencies

Yale's Covid-19 saliva test, used on NBA players, gets USFDA nod for emergencies

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 16 2020, 08:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 09:47 ist
US Commissioner of Food and Drugs Stephen Hahn. Credit: AFP Photo

The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday granted emergency use authorisation to Yale School of Public Health's saliva test to detect Covid-19, after a trial on National Basketball Association players and staff.

SalivaDirect, the fifth saliva test approved by the FDA for the disease, requires no swab or collection device and uses spit from people suspected of having the coronavirus, the agency said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn called the test "groundbreaking" in its efficiency and in being unaffected by crucial component shortages.

SalivaDirect is seen as a cheap, simpler and less invasive testing method that requires no extraction of nucleic acid and can use several readily available reagents.

The NBA has used the test in a program involving asymptomatic players, coaches and staff from various teams, after partnering with Yale in June, the school said in a separate statement.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"We simplified the test so that it only costs a couple of dollars for reagents, and we expect that labs will only charge about $10 per sample," Nathan Grubaugh, assistant professor at Yale School of Public Health said.

The FDA said the test could lower the risk to healthcare workers from collecting samples as it is self-collected under the observation of a healthcare professional. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USFDA
National Basketball Association
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Draft EIA: A case of fence eating the crop?

Draft EIA: A case of fence eating the crop?

Breaking the chains

Breaking the chains

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

 