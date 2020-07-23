Zydus Cadila gets FDA nod for trials to treat anaemia

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for drug trials to treat chemotherapy-induced anaemia

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to initiate clinical trials for its drug 'Desidustat' in treatment of Chemotherapy-Induced Anaemia (CIA).

Desidustat is a novel drug that is also currently undergoing phase-III trials for treating anaemia in chronic kidney disease patients and phase-II studies for management of Covid-19 patients.

In a regulatory filing, Zydus Cadila said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to initiate clinical trials of Desidustat in CIA.

Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel said CIA is a serious unmet medical need and there is a need for novel therapies to address this condition.

“Desidustat has been specifically designed to improve haemoglobin, reduce hepcidin and thereby treat anaemia,” he added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 369.95 apiece on BSE, 0.91 per cent higher against their previous close.

