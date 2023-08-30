4.5 billion years old space rock alters assumptions about early Solar System

Aluminium-26 is very useful stuff for scientists who want to understand how the Solar System formed and developed. Because it decays over time, we can use it to date events – particularly within the first four or five million years of the Solar System’s life.

The decay of aluminium-26 is also important for another reason: we think it was the main source of heat in the early Solar System.

This decay influenced the melting of the small, primitive rocks that later clumped together to form the planets.