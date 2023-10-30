A possible crisis in the cosmos could lead to a new understanding of the universe

Back in the mid-1990s, cosmologists--who study the origin, composition and structure of the universe--were beginning to worry that they were facing a crisis. For starters, two astronomers had observed that a huge swath of the cosmos, a billion light-years or so across, was moving in a direction inconsistent with the general expansion of the universe. Worse, astrophysicists using the Hubble Space Telescope, then relatively new, had determined that the cosmos was between eight billion and 12 billion years old. The problem: even the high end of that range couldn't account for stars known to be closer to 14 billion years old, leading to the nonsensical implication that the stars existed before the universe did. "If you ask me," astrophysicist Michael Turner told Time magazine at the time, "either we're close to a breakthrough or we're at our wits' end." But the first observation was never confirmed. And the impossibly old stars were explained a few years later with the discovery that a mysterious, and still unknown, dark energy had turbocharged the expansion of the universe, making it look younger than it actually is.