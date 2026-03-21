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A shell with unusual physics

Derived from the marine bivalve Placuna placenta, or the windowpane oyster, these shells are increasingly being discussed in research on sustainable materials, coastal ecosystems, and alternative resource use.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 22:09 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 22:09 IST
GoaScience NewsSpecialseco-friendlySustainable Design

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