Aditya-L1 launch: Scientists expect first VELC data by February end

The spacecraft is expected to be placed on L1 (the first Lagrange point in the sun-earth system) by the middle of January. The smaller instruments will be tested first and data from VELC could be expected by the end of February, Prof Jagdev Singh, the founder Principal Investigator of the VELC programme, told reporters here.

VELC, weighing 190 kg, is aimed at studying the solar corona, the sun’s outermost layer, and the dynamics of large expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from this layer, known as Coronal Mass Ejections. The nominal life of the satellite is estimated at five years but the payload could last longer, the scientists said.

Uninterrupted view

The payload was integrated, tested, and calibrated at IIA’s Centre for Research and Education in Science Technology (CREST) campus in Hosakote. With 40 optical elements including mirrors aligned inside, VELC can cut out the extremely bright light from the surface of the sun -- its photosphere -- and observe the corona without interruption.