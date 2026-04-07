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Against the flow: Thousands of small fish defy gravity to climb Congo waterfall

Researchers observed the fish ascending the vertical rock ​face during seasonal floods at the end of the rainy season, typically in April and May.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:19 IST
FishSciencemarine life

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